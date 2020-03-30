Did Bob Marley know about Coronavirus? Cindy Sanyu believes so

Jamaican legendary Singer, Songwriter and Musician, Bob Marley could have prophesied about the deadly COVID-19 disease according to Ugandan songstress Cindy Sanyu who depicts the prophesy from one of his songs.

Robert Nesta Marley, popularly known as Bob Marley, is considered one of the pioneers of Reggae music. His contributions to music increased the visibility of Jamaican music worldwide, and made him a global figure in popular culture for over a decade.

Born on 6th February 1945 Bob Marley lived a purposeful life and died on 11th May 1981. His music has, however, survived to-date. He still has a large following and his legacy lives on.

In one of his song titled ‘Natural Mystic’ – off his 9th studio album dubbed Exodus – the lyrics seem to point out a period in future when a natural mystic will blow in the air and cause deaths of millions of people across the world, quite similar to the current widespread Coronavirus pandemic.

The album Exodus revolves around themes of change, religious politics, and sex. The album is split into two halves: the first half revolves around religious politics, while the second half is focused on themes of sex and keeping faith.

Several of Bob Marley’s followers believe that there was so much meaning and message about the future hidden in the lyrics of his songs on the album.

Cindy Sanyu seems to conform to the above thought. Through her social media, the songstress notes that paying close attention to the lyrics in Natural Mystic reveals that Bob Marley could have known something about the future ahead of everybody else.

