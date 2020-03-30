Grace Ssekamatte’s wife trashes rumors of hubby suffering from COVID-19

Since morning, a photo of bedridden Golden Band singer Grace Ssekamatte has been making rounds on social media alleging that he is seriously ill suffering from the deadly COVID-19 disease in the USA.

The good news reaching our desk reveals that the singer has, for some days, been ill but not suffering from the pandemic Coronavirus disease.

According to his wife Namara Idah (Idahskmatts Grace’s baibe), Ssekamatte is in good condition recovering pretty well from malaria.

She also asks everyone to put him in their prayers so that he can get back on his feet quickly.

So let’s pray for Grace Ssekamatte’s for a full recovery. Get well soon Ssekamatte!

Read Also: Armed thugs raid singer Grace Ssekamate’s home on independence night