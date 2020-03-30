German-based Ugandan Singer Melissa Mulungi has dropped her very first song to start her professional music career titled ‘Empire of Love’.

Melissa Mulungi is not a new face on the Ugandan entertainment scene. Most of you have seen her in several stories involving Eddy Kenzo, Beenie Gunter, and Lydia Jazmine. Those are her friends.

She has been affiliated to Big Talent Ent. for a while now and whenever in Uganda, she often moves around with the above mentioned. Is that where she picked up the inspiration to kick-start her own music career? Maybe, maybe not.

Empire Of Love is her debut release and a first listen to the song gives us a deeper insight of what a music gem she can go on to become with hard work and consistency.







Mulungi is not signed to any record label and she is ready to pursue a solo music career. She reveals that the message in Empire of Love is “togetherness, sharing love and being kind to one another to build together for the better.”

The Savannah Moon Production video was shot by Shid After as directed by Nana Kagga at Mulungi’s home village in Kako, Masaka. The Audio was produced by aSteyN at Banq records.

She showcases some good acting skills and you can’t miss her golden smile if anything. Watch the visuals below:

