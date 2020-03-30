Remy Soda begs God to take away COVID-19 in ‘Conora Virus Go’ song

Ever since the deadly Covid-19 disease hit East Africa, several artists have hit different studios to sensitize the public on how to fight the pandemic through music.

In Uganda, we have so far seen all the top artists drop their craft in efforts to spread the message of the importance in personal hygiene and social distancing.

The latest artist to add his voice on the fight against the devastating disease is none other than SkyLine Ent. uprising singer Remy Soda, who has just released a brand new track titled Corona Virus Go.

In the song, Remy Soda sings,”Tuli mu nsi ejjude ebibi.. Twesabile.. Tetujjiduka ..Twekwase Mukama atulungamye.. Atulaba Talitwewala …Ooh..ooh..oh..Corona Virus Go …ooh..oh..ooh”.

It was written by himself and produced by Josh Wonder whereas the video was compiled by Superstar Films. Listen and enjoy the tune below:

