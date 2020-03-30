Ugandan celebrities TikTok their way out of quarantine boredom

With several more days still to go of the 32 set as quarantine period, Ugandans are looking for the best ways to combat boredom while at their residences. For many local celebrities, TikTok it is!

Uganda’s social media audience keeps growing each day and the curiosity amongst the youths has forced them to always be on the lookout for which SM application/platform is trending in other parts of the world.

TikTok is not a new application globally but it is quite a new trend in the +256. With the many creative minds around us, we keep being entertained with so many TikTok videos which find their way onto other platforms.

Launched in 2017 for iOS and Android markets outside China, TikTok is a Chinese video-sharing social networking application used to create short dance, lip-sync, comedy, and talent videos.

Yesterday, a video of Spice Diana appearing to have been shedding tears made rounds on social media. The songstress seemed to be in deep sorrow with tears rolling down her face as she sang her song about COVID-19.

It was just a few people who have used the TikTok App. that busted her cover by revealing that they weren’t real tears on Spice’s face but rather an effect from one of the filters on the application.

There are several clips of Ugandan men and women in the diaspora jumping onto the ‘Makeup Brush Challenge’ and the videos, made with TikTok, have gone viral.

A quick check on the platform to see which Ugandan celebrities are already trending on it points at Sesabat, Martha Kay, Lynda Ddane, Judith Heard, among others.

Eddy Kenzo, Pallaso, Eddie Wizzy, among several others have recently joined the App and asked their followers on other social media platforms to follow them there.

Could this turn out to become the next addiction for Ugandan social media lovers? Maybe. It is surely fun there and it can pull you out of the boredom that still looms with many more days to go in quarantine.

Read Also: UNVEILING | Scopion MC – The brains behind most Ugandan celebrities’ social media power