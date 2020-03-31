Daddy Andre should shut his studio for now – Sophie Gombya

It is not the directive of the Fountain of Honor bit one from the Uganda Musicians Association President that Andrew Ojambo alias Daddy Andre should shut his studio for now.

The UMA President Sophie Gombya called upon Daddy Andre to shut his studios following the increased number of sexual assault allegations that have so far shuttered his bright music career.

While speaking in an interview on NBS TV’s Uncut show, Sophie Gombya also stated that the law should take its course on Daddy Andre if found guilty of the allegations.

The law has to take its course and for now, I request Daddy Andre to shut his studio for this short until his matters are solved. Sophie Gombya

A few days ago while speaking to Kookie Promotions in an interview, Sophie Gombya also promised to call a press conference on Wednesday to speak to journalists about the new developments from Daddy Andre’s sexual allegations.

https://web.facebook.com/SanyukaTvUg/posts/161127375354851

