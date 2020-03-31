Grace Ssekamatte CONFIRMS suffering from COVID-19

It is no longer hearsay that Golden Band singer Grace Ssekamatte, who early last year left the country for greener pastures in the USA, is suffering from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

The singer confirmed that he is suffering from the devastating pandemic in a live video clip with Bukedde TV.

Yesterday early morning, a photo of the bedridden singer made rounds on different social media platforms indicating how the artist was seriously ill.

A few hours later his wife Idah Namara took to her socials to deny the allegations that her lover was suffering from the pandemic something that relieved some pressure off her close relatives and fans.

According to the video clip sighted by this website, a vividly ill Ssekamatte who had difficulties in breathing maintained that he is suffering from COVID-19.

He went on to state that he has signs of the disease which include a dry throat and terrible malaria though he is being taken care of by health workers.

In the short video clip, he requested his fans to keep him in their prayers for a quick recovery from the deadly disease.

Read Also: Grace Ssekamatte’s wife trashes rumors of hubby suffering from COVID-19