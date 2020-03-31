The new trending duo in town – HD Music, signed to Subwami Empire – have released a brand new single titled ‘Zavugidewa’. The track is a party anthem that calls out people to enjoy life and be happy.

HD Music is a Ugandan upcoming and promising Dancehall and Afrobeat duo composed of Dokta Brain (Nkwanga Geoffrey) and Hatim (Ken Seruwagi).

Zavugidewa follows the release of Hatim and Dokey’s critically acclaimed debut song Kakodyo Ko off their album ‘Vibes and Themes’ (VAT) which is set to be released soon.

Zavugidewa is a Luganda slang to mean “Where is the party at?”. The audio consists of beats and melodies interlaced with samples forming a collage which is quickly becoming a signature of the young duo.

Hatim and Dokey’s unique sound and inspiration speaks of their story. The song was written by Hatim and Dokey, produced by the talented Zuli Tums at Master Beats and the video was directed by Simon SPK.

