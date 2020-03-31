Quarantine won’t stop us – Cindy Sanyu elated by Facebook verification

Cindy Sanyu just keeps receiving blessings upon blessings and she is now a holder of a verified Facebook page. The elated songstress urged her followers to celebrate the achievement.

It might come as a surprise how and why a top celebrity is just having her official Facebook page verified now. It is also a bit funny how she is celebrating the verification like a BET award.

Well, she has all the rights to celebrate the verification following the many pages that have been created in her name and have solicited money from people without her consent.

Cindy’s page was verified yesterday and she ran to Facebook and urged her followers to join her in acknowledgement and celebration. She also thanked Facebook for the blue tick.

So u guys are going to sit there and act like you didn’t notice my blue tick? We are verified baby. Quarantine wont stop us everywhere. Thank you Facebook. Cindy Sanyu

Congratulations on your achievement Cindy!

