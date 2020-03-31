Brand new state of the art studio premises were recently opened as Talent Africa opened the TAG Studios located on Plot 1 Hill Drive in Kololo. It has also launched TAG TV and ‘Ain’t Safe Cypher’.

The high tech TAG Studios establishment includes an audio studio, green screen video studio, live music production, editing suite, music school, live streaming and broadcast services.

During the imposed COVID-19 lockdown, TAG Studios is keeping busy with their newly launched online live show called ‘TAG TV’ set to bring top notch digital content straight to your gadgets.







There is a huge demand for digital content as people stay at home to oblige to the set Coronavirus prevention lockdown. Everybody is looking for ways to stay entertained while indoors.

The live ‘TAG TV’ show is hosted by renown comedian Salvador, Kella McKenzie and Selector J as the resident DJ.

The weekly show features live acoustic music sessions, comedy segments and exclusive celebrity interviews shot at Talent Africa’s residence rooftop set and the indoor green screen studio.











The show also features Coronavirus prevention awareness messaging and videos which feature throughout the program in partnership with the Ministry of Health.

TAG Studios and TAG TV are important projects for us as we move in to an era with an increased demand for online and digital content. We have invested heavily to make an amazing studio environment and content creation hub for audio, video and graphic production. We also have the ability to go live with multiple cameras from our studio or any other location. TAG Studios will be producing a variety of digital content and shows that will be airing on TAG TV and other digital content platforms. We have hired renowned media personality Bryan Kella Mckenzie as the Studio/A&R manager for TAG Studios. McKenzie is a great fit because of his experience in media, music, public relations, events and marketing. We look forward to working with him as we start this exciting new venture. Aly Allibhai | Talent Africa CEO

On Sunday, TAG Studios released the “Ain’t Safe Cypher” – A Coronavirus awareness prevention project – featuring different artists including Recho Rey, Beenie Gunter, Play01, Ruyonga, Martha Smallz, Byg Ben Sukuya, St. Nelly Sade and Maritza, produced and engineered by award-winning Hip-hop producer Sam Lamara.

In line with COVID-19, Talent Africa has also been working on the #StaySafeUG and #CoronaFreeUG awareness campaigns with the Ministry of Health where they have been creating a series of informative and informational videos featuring top Ugandan celebrities like Martha Kay, Salvado, Beenie Gunter, Miss Uganda 2019 Olivia Nakakande, Miss Uganda 2012 Phiona Bizou, Mad Rat & Chico, among others.

Read Also: Talent Africa, Sylvia Wilson Allibhai host Women’s Day Cocktails Conversations Party (PHOTOS)