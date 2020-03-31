Yvonne Starr: Coronavirus will be no more on 29th May

Not sure if we can switch to jubilation mode as yet but this could be good news even if it has not been verified yet. Ugandan songstress Yvonne Starr predicts that the Coronavirus pandemic will end on 29th May.

Uganda is currently on lockdown for the next two weeks to avoid the spread of COVID-19. The directive was communicated by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Monday evening.

There is uncertainty on whether the pandemic shall have ended after the two weeks that have been gazetted. Several countries across the globe are still suffering with COVID-19 with scores infected and others dead.

Ugandan songstress Mulugi Yvonne a.k.a Yvonne Starr a.k.a Queen Vee believes that on May 29th, there will be no more cases of COVID-19. According to the Direction singer, a look into the future shows that on 29th May 2020, COVID-19 will be history.

Yvonne who is currently living in Saarbrucken, Germany revealed her prophesy through her Twitter account. She, however, urged her followers to follow the guidelines set by the president and the Ministry of Health to prevent the spreading of the virus.

Mark this tweet! On 29th may COVID-19 will be no more. However to slow the spread of this virus, I’m advising everyone to follow the guidelines from Kaguta Museveni and Ministry of Health. Yvonne Starr

