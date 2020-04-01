From severally trolling Bebe Cool’s verse in his ‘Corona Distance’ song, A Pass now wants his verse cut out of the song and placed into Bobi Wine’s song which has gone viral since release.

Respect for elders is not something Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass is ready to do. His online battles with Bebe Cool never seem to end despite the latter often according him the respect.

A Pass and Bebe Cool, together with several other local artistes, worked on a song dubbed ‘Corona Distance’ aimed at sensitizing people about how to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 disease.

Since release, Bebe Cool’s intro in the song has become a topic of discussion with several critics noting that the Gagamel singer sang very amateurishly and that his part in the song could have been sang even better by Fresh Kid.

Yesterday, A Pass shared a video of himself dissing Bebe’s verse in the Corona Distance song. On the post, he asked Bebe to scrap his verse out of the song because he would rather place it in Bobi’s song which has gone viral across the world since release.

Zero Zero Zero Tezinagwayo uncle Bebe ate nakayimbako Nzijamu give me back my verse njise Mukayimba Ka Bobi wanzanye Dirty/ he did me dirty #MyCoronaSongIsComingTomorrow A Pass

