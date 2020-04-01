CORONA VIRUS | A Pass releases new song about COVID-19

Just a few hours after Alexander Bagonza a.k.a A Pass trashed Bebe Cool’s ‘Corona Distance’ song and asked his verse to be scrapped out, he has released his own song about Coronavirus.

A Pass has already used his social media platfroms in the best way to sensitize people about the DOs and DON’Ts in the fight against Coronavirus which has led to the death of hundreds of thousands of people across the world.

He also featured in the Corona Distance (Part One) song, an initiative by Bebe Cool aimed at sensitizing people about the deadly virus. A Pass has dropped his own song still in the same effort.

Sang in his trademark style, in English, Patois, and a few lyrics in Luganda, A Pass’ Corona Virus song speaks out about the effect of the COVID-19 disease break out.

A Pass also urges people to protect themselves by washing their hands after realization of how fast the disease spreads. He advises the listeners to stay inside their houses during this quarantine period.

The song was written and produced by A Pass himself with beats made by HerbertSkillz who also mixed and mastered the audio. Listen to it below:

