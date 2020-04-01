At the start of the year, Mpaka Records CEO Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda thought that he would be the virus tormenting the local music industry.

On that note, he started the year on quite a pace with the release of some catchy songs that included Turn Up The Vibe featuring A Pass and Akenge.

In just a blink of an eye, the strategy was ruined as Coronavirus stole his shine, taking over the world by storm whilst sending a bigger part of the world into into quarantine and lockdown.

Ykee Benda, through his Twitter account, aired out his frustration about the deadly virus disclosing how it disorganized his plans as well stole his shine.

I promised my people this year I would be the virus but Corona came and took my shine. Ykee Benda

I promised my people this year I would be the virus but Corona came and took my shine😥….2021 it is then🙏🏻🙏🏻 — YKEE BENDA🌎 (@YkeeBenda) March 30, 2020

The Mpaka Record CEO, however, remained optimistic that come 2021, he will be the virus that will give fellow artists in the music industry a run for their money.

Read Also: Ykee Benda unhappy as prices of basic items hike during COVID-19 period