Don’t return without medicine for your ‘biguuna’ – Fan trolls Eddy Kenzo

Last evening, Big Talent Ent. boss Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo took to his Twitter account and jotted down a tweet which seemed to point out that he is set to return home soon.

The tweet that read as, “Awamidu lemidu lesdu” was also captioned with an airplane emoji that indicated that he could be home soon from Cote d’Ivore where he has been stuck since Uganda banned flights in and out due to COVID-19.

When one of his followers Phyphie came across the tweet she was quick to reply with a mocking response that suggested that he should not return home without his medicine for ‘biguuna’.

“Waliwo agambye nti bw’oba tonafuna dagala lya biguuna tooda!” loosely translated as, “There is someone who has said that don’t return home without medicine for your ringworms.” Phyphie

Eddy Kenzo who was also in his playful moods also replied cheekily by saying how he was going to help her out by searching for her friend’s medicine.

Kamunonyeze bambi nga alabye nabyo. — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) March 31, 2020

Nedda mbu byenonyeze for yourself 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 mbu oba sikyo Toda! 😂 😂 😂 😂 😂 — PHYPHIE` (@phionacaroline) March 31, 2020

Meanwhile, his tweet restored some hope to his fans who are hoping that the Tweyagale singer will be back to the +256 soon.

