Celebrated emcee and talent manager Edwin Katamba a.k.a MC Kats has taken issues in his own hands and returned to studio. His new song titled ‘Yesu Commando’, featuring Eddy Profit, is out now.

Who ever imagined MC Kats as a Singer? Well, it is a reality now as he teams up with Eddy Profit to release ‘Yesu Commando’ in which he sings praises of Jesus Christ.

In his lyrics sang in Luganda, MC Kats talks about how his life changed since he gave his life to Jesus Christ. He sings about how the life he thought was the best turned out different leaving him no option than to turn to God.

MC Kats urges the listener to throw away all the distractions and turn to God now when the time is right. Eddy Profit’s vocals add so much flavor to the song.

On the critical side, MC Kats’ lyrics are okay but the criticism may arise on the side of his vocals which are enhanced by auto-tune. Regardless, the message is a good one and it’s quite a song for a returnee.

The Audio was produced by Andy Muzik and the visuals were directed by Trafik Filmz. Watch the video here and let us know how you rate it:

