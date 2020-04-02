A Pass: I can only give back through music and other donations, not money

Singer Alexander Bagonza, better known by stage name A Pass, openly declared that during this COVID-19 pandemic crisis, he can only give back to the public through music but not monetary terms.

A Pass spoke about his way of giving back to the nation following comparison that music fans made between local artists and Nigerian artists like Runtown who donated money to their fans.

It was reported that Runtown, born Douglas Jack Agu, gave out about 10 million Nairas to random Nigerians to help them go throw during the quarantine and lockdown period.

His act forced many local music fans to call out their celebrities to emulate the Nigerians of which some have promised to do.

When A Pass was asked on how he would be able to donate to the public, he explained that he wouldn’t be able to give out money but through other donations and music.

I can only give back to the public through music and other donations because it is what I can afford but not money. A Pass

' @IamApass asserts that in this health crisis, he can only give back to his fans through music not money and other donations because it's what he can afford. #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/IlbVlQg9ra — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) April 1, 2020

