Just like how A Pass is not about to give up on mocking Bebe Cool, so is Bad Character CEO Sadati Mukiibi alias Kalifah AgaNaga.

Following the fact that many artistes have so far released a song about the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kalifah AgaNaga also hit studio to record his own version.

Once he shared his song, the public was quick to spot out his error in the pronunciation of the word Sanitizer, which he mentioned as ‘Stanlizer’.

A Pass who likes to heavily troll his fellow artists on social media made fun of Aganaga as he questioned where can one buy his ‘Stanlizers’.

While speaking in an interview with Sanyuka TV, AgaNaga defended himself when he explained that it was just a mistake before adding that mistakes are common and unavoidable.

Mistakes are unavoidable but you should focus on the message, not the word I used. Klaifah AgaNaga

https://web.facebook.com/101371054663817/videos/638450070286922/

He also went on his Facebook Page and trashed Bebe Cool’s Corona Distance song where he featured several artists noting that it is the most boring Coronavirus song he has so far listened too.

AgaNaga went ahead to brag how his Corona song is the best so far among all tracks released.

feel free to tell the Gagamel family to join the struggle because this is the best Corona song so far ,blame God who gave me this amazing gift of talent …..am sorry that your song ZeeroZiiiro is so boring . Kalifah AgaNaga

https://web.facebook.com/704381632932984/videos/836902136792057/

Read Also: “Bebe Cool’s wife Zuena is too old for a wedding” – Kalifah Aganaga