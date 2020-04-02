Alicia Bosschic resorts to erotic live shows to curb quarantine boredom

Local bar promoter and Socialite known as Alicia Bosschic has resorted to stripping during erotic live shows on her Facebook page to take her followers through quarantine.

Alicia Kembabazi a.k.a Alicia Bosschic is not a new face in the entertainment circles as she works as a promoter at different bars and night hangouts around town.

Her name has been dragged through a couple of controversies usually to deal with an explicit lifestyle, man-snatching, and nudity. Recently, she appeared on stage pantyless during the Roast and Rhyme Festival.

For 5 days now, each time it clocks 11:30pm and beyond, several gents start scrolling through their timelines with hope of landing on a live video of Alicia Bosschic dancing on Facebook.

A few other smart ones have turned on the live notifications so that they won’t need to keep checking but rather get a beep on their gadgets each time the socialite starts a live video.

In an act she is proud of, Alicia claims that she is helping several Ugandans who are facing a hard time during lockdown since the night hangouts and other entertainment avenues were halted following the COVID-19 breakout.











The number of likes, shares, and followers on her page just keeps growing with each night that passes as several keep flocking in to get a view of Alicia gyrating and dancing in a very sexual manner.

In some of the videos, Alicia strips down and only remains in her knickers. The attires are way too revealing for the times she has managed to keep the outfits on her body.

In the live streams, Alicia Bosschic often urges the watchers to wash their hands and oblige to the guidelines set by the health officials, including staying indoors, in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus.

Every Ugandan is doing the most to find a way of helping the country during this lockdown and we wonder if Alicia also deserves a medal from abanene mu gavumenti when the storm is over. That’s up to you to decide!

