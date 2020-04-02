Bad Black’s mother worried about her husband’s untraceable whereabouts

It is actually not the best of news coming in from Shanitah Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black’s mother based on the information reaching our desk.

According to Bad Black’s mum, who was in tears, she is not certain of her husband’s whereabouts since he left home on Monday 23rd March to go and fend for his family.

It is reported that Bad Black’s dad went missing after he was allegedly kidnapped as he was on his way to work.

When she tried to reach him through his contacts, they were not reachable which forced her to rush and report the case to her local defense security personnel and also at the nearby police station.

They then commenced the search for her loved one to the extent that they reached out to Entebbe COVID-19 quarantine center thinking that he could have been dragged there but all their efforts turned out to be fruitless.

She has now rushed out to the media to help her in the search of the love of her life. She reveals that she is having sleepless nights in these times.

https://web.facebook.com/1772858559701606/posts/2608150946172359/?app=fbl&_rdc=1&_rdr

