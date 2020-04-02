Bajjo: I don’t have a baby with Full Figure, she is barren with burnt ovaries

Last Saturday, singer Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaggubi shocked the nation when she disclosed how she has a child with events promoter Andrew Mukasa alias Bajjo.

Immediately she made the revelation during an interview on Dembe FM’s ‘Talk N Talk‘ show, the hosts to the show went silent while others burst into wild laughter.

Since then, Bajjo has been silent about the claims until last evening when he appeared in an interview on NBS TVs UnCut show and denied siring a baby with the motor-mouthed presidential adviser.

Bajjo went ahead to reveal shocking details about Full Figure saying that she is a barren woman whose ovaries stopped functioning long time ago before urging Ugandan media to respect people by offering them developmental information rather than hosting the likes of Full Figure.

I have never sired a child with her. In fact, she is a barren woman whose ovaries got burnt. Bajjo

We keenly await to hear what Full Figure has to say and whether she has the evidence to prove her allegations to the nation.

