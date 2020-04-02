Legendary artists have to retire and invest in new talent – James Propa

Renown journalist James Propa believes that the only way for the Ugandan music industry to rise to another level is by legendary artists quitting and letting the new talent take over.

He reasons that legendary artists have to retire and invest in fresh and new talents, rather than stiffly competing with them, so as to create room and space for them to take over the industry.

For our music industry to sprout, legendary artists have to make a bold decision to retire and invest in the new talent. James Propa

The music analyst once again emphasized his point as he was looking at ways of how the local music industry can elevate from its current status to a level that other African countries have already achieved.

Propa first made his opinion public mid-March through his Facebook Page but singer Jose Chameleone was quick to trash his view when he questioned him to reveal the number of new entertainment journalists he has groomed.

Chameleone went in challenge by asking him to first advise the Afrigo Band to retire from active music which could maybe send a sign to his generation to also throw in the towel.

