Ugandan Singer-cum-Legislator Kyagulanyi Robert Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, features Heads of State of various African countries in this new song against COVID-19 titled ‘Alone But Altogether’.

Music has always been Bobi Wine’s greatest tool which he has used for entertainment, edutainment, and to advocate for change and sensitization about matters of health and day-to-day living.

On March 25th 2020, the Kyadondo East MP released a ‘Corona Virus Alert’ song in which he sensitized Ugandans about the existence of the Coronavirus disease and ways on how to prevent its spread.

He rises again with another brand new song dubbed ‘Alone But Altogether’ aimed at uniting Africa in the fight against the global pandemic which has left many dead and scores still being infected.

“All Alone, but altogether. In our homes, for each other. I know we’ll find our way, in Africa…” goes the chorus of the song in which Bobi Wine features top leaders across the continent.

In Alone But Altogether, Bobi Wine features South African artistes Robin Auld, Schalk Joubert, Lumanyano Unity Mzi, Greg Mills, Nigeria’s Amuta Stone.

Very humbled to do this song alongside very eminent leaders on the African continent. We hope the song encourages all of us and gives us hope as we confront the Coronavirus pandemic with courage and fortitude. Bobi Wine

Produced by Sir. Dan Magic, the song speaks about how the whole world should join efforts in the fight against the deadly virus as it gives hope of better days ahead.

The project organized by Brenhurst Foundation stars great African leaders as mentioned below:

Former Nigerian President, His Excellency Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President of Liberia, Her Excellency Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

Former President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma

Current President of Liberia, His Excellency George Weah

Former President of Malawi, Her Excellency Joyce Banda

Former President of Burundi, His Excellency Pierre Buyoya

Former President of South Africa, His Excellency Kgalema Motlanthe

Current President of Somaliland, His Excellency Muse Bihi Abdi

Former President of South Africa, His Excellency Frederik Willem de Klerk

Former Prime Minister of Kenya, His Excellency Raila Odinga

Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, His Excellency Hailemariam Desalegn

Former Vice President of Malawi, His Excellency Salous Chilima

Minister of Finance for Lesotho, Honorable Moeketsi Majoro

The song also features other prominent leaders on the continent including Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, Helen Zille, Makhosi Khoza, Patrice de Lille, Mmusi Maimane, Bishop Precious Omuku, Alan Winde, Hakainde Hichilema, Lindiwe Mazibuko, Erastus Mwencha, Wilmot James, Mcebisi Jonas, Tendai Biti, and Cardinal Wilfrid Napier.

Read Also: Bobi Wine’s Coronavirus awareness song gets international recognition