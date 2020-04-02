Victor Ruz ‘confesses’ love for Vivian Tendo on Fool’s Day

Sorry to break your hearts but it so turns out that Victor Ruz’s confession about being madly in love with songstress Vivian Tendo wasn’t in honesty but an act for April Fool’s Day.

Yesterday, we thought that we might be having a new young celebrity couple in Uganda’s entertainment circles after singer Victor Ruz confessed his feelings for songstress Vivian Tendo.

The Twesangeyo singer, through his Facebook page, assured his fans how he is planning on introducing Vivian Tendo to his people. The two have always been rumored to be in romantic friendship.

I call her my Google because she got all I was searching for, to me she’s a gift that’s why I want to introduce her to my people! No one can tell how we connected but OH YEAH! it happened. Love You Biju @Vivianruz TENDO. Victor Ruz | Facebook

Victor’s post sent Tendo’s fans and his own into a frenzy as they acknowledged what a beautiful couple they make. Others were, however, not supportive of the bond.

Little did they know that it was just yet another April Fool’s Day post to joke around. It’s only after Victor Ruz shared another post revealing that it was just a post for the day that people believed nothing was gonna happen between both artistes.

Am so happy that even in this quarantine i have still got a chance to throw my fans minds not to worry about the situation but smile and interact. It’s been a Fools Day but have made it a wise day as stated by the President. Vivian Tendo sis thanks for playing it cool, and to all those affected am very sorry ie; The Media, Route Entertainment, Retro Records And Our fans. Victor Ruz

Well, uncross your fingers. Nothing is happening between the two anytime soon.

