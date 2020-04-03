Bajjo issues an intention to sue notice to Full Figure over defamation

Each day that goes by, the drama between Events promoter Andrew Mukasa a.k.a Bajjo Events and singer Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakagubi continues to take twists.

The latest update indicates that Bajjo has issued an Intention to Sue notice to Full Figure through Balikudembe and Co. Advocates. Bajjo demands Full Figure to pay Shs 52 million for defamation and damages caused.

According to the intention to sue notice letter cited by this website, Bajjo claims that while appearing in an interview on NBS TV’s Uncut show, Full Figure falsely claimed that he sired a baby with her and failed to take care of the child.

The letter furthermore indicated that Full Figure lowered Bajjo’s reputation and also portrayed him as a promiscuous and irresponsible person to the public.

Below is the detailed letter in full. Take a read through:

Read Also: “I don’t have a baby with Full Figure, She is barren with burnt ovaries” – Bajjo