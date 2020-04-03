If Bebe Cool had not met Zuena Kirema in his life, he believes that he would have questioned his creator Allah on why he wasn’t blessed with a person as special as she is.

As she turns 33-years-old today, Zuena Kirema must feel such a blessed woman to have a husband like Bebe Cool as the singer pours his heart out in his birthday message to his wife.

Bebe Cool always digs deep in his heart whenever he is writing about anything to do with his family. His birthday messages to any members of the family are always awaited for by his followers.

In his message to Zuena, the Gagamel CEO reveals what a special being Zuena is and how he does not regret any second since meeting her. He goes on to reveal that he is lucky to have a friend in her.

Happy birth QUARANTINE day my beautiful wife Zuena Ssali. You are a special person to me and i would never ask God to reverse even a second of our life. I must admit you are such a special person i would have questioned Allah for incase i had not found you in a lifetime. Me and the kids are lucky to have a friend in you and as for me am ready to do anything to keep you for life. Happy birth QUARANTINE DAY my LOVE. Bebe Cool

Happy Birthday Zuena!

