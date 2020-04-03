Chameleone: Zuena is an image of inspiration to many young women

Despite him not being the best of friends with Bebe Cool, Jose Chameleone is full of praises for the Gagamel International CEO’s wife Zuena Kirema as she adds another year on her age today.

Today, Zuena turns 33-years-old. She announced that she turned 30 in 2017 and today marks her 33rd year on earth – something which several fans find untrue.

Regardless of the doubts, Zuena has been an inspiration to many women who emulate her lifestyle and hard work. Those in marriage also learn a thing or two from her especially how she has managed to live happily with Bebe.

In celebration of her birthday, Jose Chameleone has praised her as “an image of inspiration to many young women and a mother to very many” through a post the Leone Island singer shared on his social media.

Happy Birthday Zuena Kirema. You are an image of inspiration to many young women and a mother to very many with your calmness. May the almighty bless you with more and more as you pray for. Have a Big day Mama Ssali Alpha. @JChameleon | Instagram

We join her followers in wishing her a happy new age. HAPPY BIRTHDAY Zu!

