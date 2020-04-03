Government should create ways for HIV patients to access drugs – Mc Kats

NBS TV After5 presenter and talent manager MC Kats, born Edwin Katamba, has pleaded with the government to mitigate ways how HIV patients can easily access their drugs during this COVID-19 quarantine period.

MC Kats’ request came in after the Head of State suspended public means of transport for a period of two weeks in order to curb on the spread of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The celebrated media personality, who went public about his HIV status towards the end of last year, aired out his plea to the government during an interview with the NBS TVs Uncut show.

MC Kats based his reasoning on the fact that if a person with a weak immune system is infected with the current pandemic, it affects them in a terrible way.

