Let’s continue praying for the world to normalize – Zuena

As her husband Bebe Cool is using his greatest influence in music to sensitize people about how to survive in this COVID-19 period, Zuena Kirema has urged her followers to keep praying for the world to get back to normal.

Among the things COVID-19 has caused is believers getting closer to their God and non-believers getting thoughts of the existence of someone greater than everything on earth.

The pandemic is still spreading wildly across the world and in Uganda, despite not registering any fatalities yet, the number of confirmed Coronavirus positive cases stands at 45 as of today.

Many musicians have hit studio and recorded songs to sensitize the public on measures on how to avoid the spread of the deadly virus.

Bebe Cool’s wife believes that as all those said measures are implemented, every person should say a prayer to the god they believe in as we all patiently wait for things to get better.

When all this is over, may we never take for granted a hug from a friend, a handshake from a stranger, conversations with the neighbors, full shelves at the supermarket, traffic jam while rushing back home, school rush each morning, long flights, brunch with a friend, dinner at your favorite restaurant with your loved one ,night out with your friends, full mosque or church when you dash out to pray. Let’s live life itself & enjoy every bit of it. While we patiently wait for things to normalize, let’s continue praying for the world. Zuena Kirema

