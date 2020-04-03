Sasha Vybz makes it to Forbes 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs 2020 list

Popular videographer Ian Akankwasa alias Sasha Vybz is beaming with joy after he was named on the FORBES 30 Under 30 Entrepreneurs list of 2020.

The 28-year-old videographer who hails from Kabale district featured on the list after his application successfully made it in the top 30 names out of 3,000 nominations forwarded to Forbes at the start of this very year.

The elated Sasha Vybz who couldn’t hide his excitement swiftly took to his socials to share the amazing news with his fans and followers.

Immediately, his fans started sending in their congratulatory messages as others thanked Bebe Cool for believing in his talent.

Super humbled and excited to announce that I made it on the “FORBES list of 30 promising entrepreneurs under the age of 30 in Africa 2020” @Forbesunder30 @forbes. From humble beginnings to changing the game, raising my country’s flag to inspire the young filmmakers who are there now and those that are yet to come. Even with what’s going on in the world, I choose to stand up tall and trust God almighty that we shall overcome this and get back to our normal lives. More life, more works to come, more content to create and to all the filmmakers out there, Stay humble and create, the world has so much to offer!!! Sasha Vybz

However, it’s his age which stirred mixed reactions in the comment section as some of his followers wondered how he is just 28-years-old with a few claiming that they grew up watching his videos on screen.

A one Elizabeth Nassolo commented on his post stating, “So you are 28??? eehh, who knew yiven men lie about their actual age, but congrats”.

Atwiine Ivyee also posted noting that, “Congz but I used to watch your videos while in P.6 and am 29 now which means you just inherited the business or it was another Savy Films”.

On scrolling through more comments, more of his followers still doubted if he is really below 30, hinting on the videos that he produced for the likes of Gift Ov Kado.

With that put aside, it should be remembered that Sasha Vybz was crowned as Best Video Director at the 2019 AFRIMMAs, beating stiff competition from South Africa’s Justin Campos, Nigeria’s Clarence Peters, and Tanzania’s Director Kenny.

