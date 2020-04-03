Sheebah ponders upon giving grand kids to her mother after quarantine

Even at 30-years-old, with the fame and wealth achieved over the years, Team No Sleep queen Sheebah Karungi does not have a child. She, however, plans on changing that as soon as quarantine is over.

Talented, hardworking, beautiful, rich, adored, favored; the list goes on as we try to explain Sheebah’s stature. Her reputation and all the achievements never came easy and she deserves credit for that.

With all that, however, her sexuality has always been questioned by the public since she has never claimed any man as hers. Also, the question of when she will give birth keeps popping up.

QUEEN Sheebah

In November 2019, as Sheebah turned 30-years-old, she promised to make her mother more proud as she shared her touching grass-to-grace story which was greatly inspired by her mother.

Since then, there have been rumors that Sheebah is seriously considering blessing her mother with a grand child. The rumors are never really strong since no man has been confirmed as her husband as of yet.

Sheebah Karungi and her mother Ms. Edith Kabazungu

It seems though that it will become history soon with the revelation which she made on her social media where she pointed out on giving her share of grand kids to her mother Ms. Kabazungu Edith.

I Love You Mukyala Kabazungu Edith. May God continue keeping you safe & sound. This timing got me thinking about giving you my share of grandkids. Seriously. Naye katulinde Quarantine egwe tulabe. Sheebah | Facebook

