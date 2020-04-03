Suudiman optimistic that Azawi will win Uganda a Grammy Award

Local music promoter Suudiman is positive about Azawi’s talent and he believes that she could be the star that shines so bright for Uganda to win its very first Grammy Award.

In the evening of last year as Striker Entertainment rapper Rowland Raymond Kaiza alias Big Tril was enjoying his shine, he claimed that he will win Uganda its first Grammy Award in one of his interviews.

When he made the statements many thought that he was taking us for a ride until his candle burnt out.

Since we now have Swangz Avenue singer Azawi turning heads of many music lovers, former talent manager Suudi Lukwago believes that the Quinamino hit-maker will win Uganda a Grammy Award.

Suudiman, who was Henry Tigan’s former manager expressed his view as he give credit to Azawi through his social media platforms.

This lady will bring a Grammy award home. Plus she is so beautiful and sexy. Suudiman

Do you concur with Suudiman’s prophesy?

