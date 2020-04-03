As Ugandans languish in quarantine, several are starving and lack the basic needs of life. According to Singer and NBS TV presenter Tuff B, it is the right time for the Buganda Kingdom to give back to the public having benefited so much from their solidarity in the past.

Uganda is under lockdown with a curfew that starts at 7pm to 7am as one of the several measures that have been set to limit movement of people and hence prevent the spread of COVID-19.

There has been an outcry by the public to the government and anybody else who can provide basic needs of life, especially food, to donate to those in dire need for these items.

Local celebrities have also been attacked by their fans to emulate what their Nigerian counterparts are doing; donating money, food, and other materials in support of the needy during quarantine.

Ugandan celebrities seem to be giving the heat back to the public as a couple of them have already responded saying that they are using what they have; their talents, to sensitize about how to survive these hard times.

As for Singer and media personality Tuff B, there are other people who have been taking from the public and yet have not raised awareness nor donated materially to the needy during this quarantine.

Tuff B, through his social media, wrote a letter in which he called out the Buganda Kingdom to avail food to a few families within the kingdom during these times.

The Ndabilwamu singer urged the Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga to mirror the loyalty which has always been shown by the people in the kingdom.

Dear Buganda kingdom. Cc katikiro wabuganda. “Some people will only love you as much as they can use you ‘ their loyalty ends where their benefits stop” Now I don’t want to believe that quote my dear kingdom. You have always depended on us in times of need, it’s my humble request we depend on you for a few kingdom families that deserve a little food in these times. Yours humble muzukulu. Omuzilango, Ssekidde. SABASSAJA KABAKA AWANGALE Tuff B | Facebook

