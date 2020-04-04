The weekend must have absolutely started on a very bright and laughter note for pastor Martin Ssempa’s followers.

This is after the ‘Man Ah Gad’ ridiculed Mpaka Records boss,Wyclif Tugume alias Ykee Benda, asking him if he was playing with his ‘mommies’ lipstick.

Pastor Ssempa mocked the Farmer hit-maker after he took to his Twitter account and posted a filtered photo of his with shinny lips and captioned the post as “I have decided to get my body in shape this quarantine… I want to contest for mister Kampala when this is over”.

As pastor Ssempa was scrolling through his Twitter feed, he came across the post and also quickly shared on his account captioning it as, “I said …Hey, @YkeeBenda Are you playing with mommies lipstick again? What’s that on your lips?”.

I said…Hey @YkeeBenda Are you playing with mommies lipstick again? What's that on your lips? pic.twitter.com/oOp5BB5Kim — Ssempa = Gabriel Baaba Gwanga'Mujje (@martinssempa) April 3, 2020

Pastor Ssempa’s tweet elicited hilarious reactions from his followers as they commented as below.

He meant to contest for misses Kampala — Gohst🇨🇩🇺🇬 (@Gohst777) April 3, 2020

Why are you gae @YkeeBenda ?? — karot, cucumba, banana 🥕🥒🍌 (@bokoya12) April 3, 2020

He kissed wet lips musumba forgive him 🙏🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Sasha Rujumba (@SRujumba) April 3, 2020

accommodating this for even a joke is enough to promote comfort with males trying to be female. it's like adding some effort to the struggle — Kalenjin Pound#CJ🇺🇬🇰🇪 (@samxon_cj) April 4, 2020

