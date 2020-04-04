All along, chatterbox media personality Isaac Katende alias Kasuku has had a crush on motor-mouthed singer-cum-presidential adviser on Youth Affairs, Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakagubi.

Radio 4 CEO, Balaam Barugahara spilled the secret when he openly revealed that on several occasions Full Figure told him of how Kasuku was trying to sweet-talk her in a seducing way.

Balaam opened up about Kasuku’s alleged love affair with Full Figure while on a phone call interview during Dembe FM’s Talk N Talk show after Eddie Sendi had called in inquiring how many orange T-shirts he has and where he buys them from.

To everyone’s surprise, Balaam disclosed that he has only two T-shirts in his life. One uses for his day-to-day duties and the other for functions adding that he buys his T-shirts from Nytil company in Jinja.

However, when Full Figure called in, she neither confirmed nor refuted the allegations as Kasuku kept on laughing as she explained Balaam’s point.

https://web.facebook.com/kasuku.live/videos/600978080496513

Read Also: “Still lacking”- Kasuku not convinced by Vinka’s 2019 efforts