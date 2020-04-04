Trouble Entertainment rapper, Gereson Wabuyu alias Gravity Omutujju is one of the few artists who have not yet hit the studio to add their voice in the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

In one of his recent interviews, the Kapa Yo singer trashed and branded all songs spreading awareness about the pandemic as boring, adding that Bebe Cool’s All-Star Corona Distance song is the worst.

Gravity who was not impressed at all by the COVID-19 songs, went ahead to claim that people are now tired and not interested in artist’s songs but rather need to be helped since they have been supporting them for several years.

So far all the Coronavirus songs that I have listened to are boring. To tell you the truth, I was not impressed with any of them. In fact, this guy (Bebe) who sang the Coronavirus telephone number in his intro, recorded the most boring song. Now this goes to fellow artists, music fans are now tired of your songs and rather need to be supported with basic items like food and other basics. Gravity

He also promised to reach out to the needy with what he will afford from his pockets in efforts to support a few people during this crisis.

