City tycoon SK Mbuga donates food to the needy | COVID-19

As everyone tries their best to stay home during quarantine, Ugandan tycoon Sulaiman Kabangala Mbuga a.k.a SK Mbuga has donated food to help those in need through the lockdown period.

Since the 2-weeks lockdown was passed by President Y. K. Museveni, several people have been raising their voices to the fountain of honor urging him to devise a plan to ensure that people don’t die of hunger in their houses.

On Saturday, the Uganda government launched the food relief distribution program through which they are to feed thousands of people who are stuck home in obedience to the enforced 14-day lockdown.

SK Mbuga contributed to the program with immense financial support given to the government in support of the several measures devised to reduce on the spread of the Coronavirus.

The tycoon donated 40 tons of maize flour to help feed those affected by the imposed lockdown. He also urged Ugandans at large to abide by governments orders in order to stay safe during this COVID-19 wave.

In addition, SK Mbuga urged fellow tycoons, businessmen, and any other able Ugandan to arise and donate whatever they can towards government’s initiatives during these tough times.

People are starving, they need support. We are all Ugandans, we need to help each other at this moment. SK Mbuga

Thank you Mbuga!

