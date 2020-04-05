You need to eat some of government’s posho – Fans troll A Pass’ ‘six packs’

Having seen how he looks like without clothes on his body, A Pass’ fans have decided to throw jibes urging him to find ways of adding a little bit of weight on his body by eating government’s posho.

A Pass has often mocked Bebe Cool’s body, usually saying that a man as big as he is shouldn’t be carrying an empty head. Little did he know that some of his own fans were preparing their trolls for when he will show his body.

On Saturday, the Nkwagala singer shared a photo of himself shirtless. A Pass posted the photo on Facebook with the caption, “It’s okay…”

Immediately, the comment section was sent buzzing with mixed comments from A Pass’ followers most of whom left laughing emojis. Some cared to leave compliments while others mocked his slim body.

A one Kaddu Florenia commented, “No pac at all lya kukawunga ka government u will earn more body naye oli nnyo kamusujja” loosely translated as “No packs at all. Try eating some of the government’s posho you will earn more body but right now you’re so tiny.”

The Ugandan government commenced its food relief program on Saturday morning as it gave out sacks of posho to the vulnerable in a bid to avoid hunger problems during the 14-day lockdown. Does A Pass really need to try that?

