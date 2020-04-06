Eddy Kenzo dismisses rumors that he tested positive for COVID-19

Ugandan singer Edrisah Musuuza a.k.a Eddy Kenzo has rubbished all reports claiming that he tested positive for the Coronavirus disease on Sunday night.

Kenzo is living in the Cote d’Ivore where he found himself stuck after Uganda closed off its borders and stopped flights in and out of the country in trying to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Yesterday, a renown blogger Ashburg Katto went to his Facebook page and reported how the Big Talent singer had checked himself into hospital where he tested positive for Coronavirus.

The news spread like a wildfire and got most of the singer’s fans and followers worried. Most of them ran to their different social media platforms to send out the message whilst urging the Uganda government to arise to the occasion and help their celebrity.

It was not too long before Eddy Kenzo shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed and a caption through which he revealed that he is not sick because of COVID-19 as earlier reported.

Kenzo revealed that he had spoken to Katto about him being in hospital but it was not because of Coronavirus but rather ulcers which were brought about by the change in diet and the oily foods in Abidjan.

The singer expressed his disappointment in the blogger who twisted the information and instead reported that he had tested positive for the virus that has got the whole world on its feet.

Nayogedeko ne kato last evening yabadde ne idea about helping our people with small money via mobile money and I told him it’s a good idea but I can’t talk much right because I’m on bed in hospital and I sent him a picture talowoza nti mulimba. And I also told him that I’m sick but sagala kanga bantu becouse we have enough problems going on. I’m so disappointed in Ashbag kato. Siganye I’m sick but not corona and I will be fine InshAllah. nyina bad ulcers ate abantu beno emeere yabwe ebamu buto munji era nekamulali munji so meere yeyarese obuzibu. Nafunye chance ne nfuna bana Uganda wano my brother Raga dee connected me to his sister Ritah her husband very good people era bebantute mu hospital and another one called Stella sent me amessage on Instagram told me nti abera wano she can help on anything and cooked for us good Ugandan food so I’m ok bambi I’m still weak but I will be fine. They checked corona Maleria and was all negative so I will be fine. Eddy Kenzo | Facebook

We pray he gets well soon and stays safe till this entire wave is over!

