Geosteady backs Full Figure in urging celebrities to unite against COVID19

Singer George William Kigozi a.k.a Geosteady is very supportive of fellow singer Jennifer ‘Full Figure’ Nakaguubi’s statements which she made calling upon Ugandan singers, politicians, and citizens to drop their differences and unite in the fight against COVID-19.

In a video which has been circulating, Full Figure calls out fellow entertainers who have not done anything to help those in need but rather go on asking the government to compensate their money for the losses they have made so far.

Full Figure goes ahead to attack Legislators whom she says waste a lot of their money slaying on Kampala streets but cannot help those in need in such trying times.

She notes that it is now the time for them to get sick and experience the poor quality of the medical services in Uganda than what they usually experience whenever they get sick and are flown abroad for better services.

She goes ahead to urge Ugandans to stop siding with political leaders at such times but rather unite as a whole in the fight against this Coronavirus disease that has left scores dead and many infected.

When Geosteady landed on the video, he was full of praise and support of Full Figure and her statements. The Tokyusanga singer shared the video on his Facebook page and left the caption;

She’s known for being crazy and speaking out nasty but this time Full figure spoke more sense to me in this clip hope you can pick out what’s best for you too in this time of quarantine fam. Thanks stay home and stay safe. Geosteady | Facebook

