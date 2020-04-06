Remy Soda is glad his ‘Corona Virus Go’ jam is bringing unity in Rwanda

SkyLine Entertainment singer Remy Soda who dropped one of the best Coronavirus awareness songs dubbed Corona Virus Go is glad that his track is bringing about unity among Ugandan residents in Kigali, Rwanda.

The talented smooth-voiced singer revealed the exciting development through his socials as he shared videos of Ugandan residents in Kigali, Rwanda grooving to his track in joy while observing the guidelines passed by health experts.

While speaking to one of his very close workmates, we were informed that the singer is beaming with excitement because he never thought about how his song could relieve stress and bring about unity during this pandemic situation among Ugandan residents in Kigali, Rwanda.

Unity in Pandemic, Ugandan residents in Rwanda, Kigali contain stress jamming to ‘Corona Virus Go’ jam.

With the reach that the song has so far garnered, we hope that it could soar with greater impact as time goes on.

