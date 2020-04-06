Toolman disappointed by Ugandans jogging in crowds amidst COVID-19

Recently, we published a story congratulating former dancehall singer Toolman Kibalama upon being passed out as a certified nurse, a course that he pursued for 3-years in Germany.

Upon being passed out with his fellow graduates, his class of nurses was immediately deployed to help out in delivering medical services to patients suffering from the deadly COVID-19 disease.

From his recent post on his socials, the Kisumuluzo singer seems to be totally disappointed in Ugandans who have made it a habit of pretending to be jogging in large crowds something that is not advised by experts.

Following the photos and videos that Toolman came across on his social media news feed, he jotted down explaining how what fellow Ugandans are doing is totally wrong.

He went ahead to disclose that Ugandans who are pretending to be jogging in crowded places are risk-takers who seem not to understand what is going on around the world before maintaining that COVID-19 is real.

My fellow Ugandans this is totally wrong ,..this is not even near to social distancing, you are Risk takers who seem not to understand what is going on..I happen to be on the Frontline ..COVID-19 is real. Govt is helping to inform you the right thing but this seem to be you are not helping yourselves…Note this below: -2meters apart, that how it should be -put on a mask -Wash your hands regularly -Sanitize regularly Note: purchase a Virus Sanitizer not a Bacteria Sanitizer Two are totally different; – Control ur temperature regularly if you have the possibility: from 38*C and above its alarm ofcourse if you happen to have let say a cough, go 4 check up. – Again and again avoid crowds or gatherings. -Mourners avoid touching the dead, the would be suspected COVID-19 Patients as our cultures do..if so wear gloves. Toolman

