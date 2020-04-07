Bruno K hurt as fan asks to pay dowry for Faridah Nakazibwe’s daughters

Just as we had started thinking that singer Bruno Kiggundu a.k.a Bruno K had outgrown his lust for sexy NTV news anchor Faridah Nakazibwe and shifted his goalposts to singer Lydia Jazmine, he proves us wrong.

Proof unfolded after Bruno K disclosed that he felt hurt when one of Nakazibwe’s Twitter followers (@DRPIUSJADWAR) spoke out his mind asking the famous news anchor how much the dowry price is for her daughters.

Seriously Faridah, What is the dowry price? Dr Pius Jadwar

The tweet quickly grabbed the attention of Bruno K who felt totally concerned about Jadwar’s comment and wondered what has happened to tweeps lately.

Bruno K went ahead to request Jawdar to imagine how embarrassing it would look if the two daughters were his young sisters and someone talked about paying their dowry.

Imagine these were your young sisters, one is 11 and the other 9 and someone is talking about dowry,TWITTER LOST IT Bruno K

Imagine these were your young sisters one is 11 and the other 9 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️ and some one is talking about dowry TWITTER LOST IT https://t.co/Xl1Chs53rd — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) April 6, 2020

Bruno K’s retweet also saw his followers question if he is Nakazibwe’s lawyer something which he denied but openly revealed how he is hurt after Jawdar asked to pay the dowry for Nakazibwe’s daughters.

Am not her lawyer but it hurts these gals are infants what happened to this app. 🤦‍♂️ — 💥Bruno K💥 (@bruno_KUg) April 6, 2020

