Everyone has an addiction, mine is Zari – Grenade makes it official

Everybody has an addiction and local singer Deus Nduggwa a.k.a Grenade Official just can’t get over South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan.

The possibility of 39-year old Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan and 22-year-old singer Grenade Official becoming the next celebrity couple keeps getting closer to reality as days go by.

The mother of five has always sent signals to Grenade and it seems like Grenade is ready to go all the way in winning her heart as well. First, he recorded a song titled Zarinah and the latter seemed to fall for it.

Now, through his social media, Grenade is making it official as he reveals that Zari is his addiction. The Osala Word singer shared Zari’s photo on his Instagram with the caption; “Everyone has an addiction, mine happens to be her.”

Zari, who has also often returned the love and once revealed that she has fond feelings for the young singer, replied with love emojis and the question, “Happiness babe?”

Several following comments contain mixed reactions as Grenade and Zari’s fans vent their opinions about the two falling for each other and becoming a couple.

Take a look at more of the comments here:

