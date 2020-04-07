MTN Uganda sinks 220M to provide water during COVID-19

In a new partnership with National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC), MTN Uganda has provided 220M Uganda shillings in an effort to provide water for Kampala residents in water-stressed areas during the pandemic caused by the novel Corona Virus.

With the country in lockdown, the intervention by the leading telecom company will see over 30,000 households receive short-term relief with much-needed water supply.

In a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, the Ugandan authorities out in place strong measures that mean it will be difficult for residents to travel in pursuit of supplies.

A water tank in one of the locations to promote hand washing as one of the many forms of prevention of COVID-19.

The World Health Organisation has recommended that people wash their hands with soap regularly in order to avoid the spread of the virus. The new partnership arrives just in time in the fight against pandemic.

MTN Uganda CEO, Wim Vanhelleputte echoed their continued commitment to stand with Ugandans during the crisis.

“MTN believes that the resilience of communities is strongest when people work together. That is why MTN, working through institutions like NWSC, is supporting the delivery of much needed water to underserved areas in the fight to avert a COVID-19 pandemic in the country.”

Water stressed areas that will benefit include Kyengera (Nagalabi-Kisozi), Wakiso-Kikoro, Mukono-Kasenge, Seeta (Kagala-Bukelele), Kyaliwajjala, Kijabijo, Kiteezi, Kiryagonja, (Bulindo-Kira-Nsasa-Kilyamuli), Matugga-Buwuzume, Bulenga-Ganda-Bulenga, Kyebando Central, Gayaza, Nateete, Upper Nalumunye, Nansana, Kireka-Kamuli, Wakiso-Ssenge, Nansana-Gganda, Namagoma, Mukono-Nakapinyi, Ndejje-Ggangu, Najjanankumbi-Kitiko among other areas