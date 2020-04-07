Sheebah Laughs Last: Makes 20 videos above 1 million views on YouTube

He who laughs last, laughs best! The saying can’t be truer for Sheebah Karungi who seems to have had the last laugh against her critics as she notches 20 YouTube videos all above 1M views.

Recently, after Cindy made history as the first ever female Ugandan artiste to fill up Lugogo Cricket Oval with revelers at her Boom Party concert, several critics started bringing back the comparison between her and Sheebah Karungi.

Most of the arguments were linked to the experience and ability to perform live on Cindy’s side versus wealth, number of hit songs, and fan-base on Sheebah’s side.

It so seems like we are to add the number of YouTube views into the argument. Sheebah becomes the first female artiste to collect 20 videos all above 1 million views on YouTube.

Songs like Twesana, Embera Zo, Enyanda, Nkwatako, Follow Me, Tonzoleya, Muwe, Replace Me, Binkolera, Wankona, Binkolera, Waddawa, Go Down Low, Silwana, The Way, John Rambo, Mummy Yo, Beera Nange, Weekend, and Sweet Sensation are all above 1M views on YouTube.

The Team No Sleep songstress shared a list showing all the videos that have notched one million views on her YouTube channel. She followed it up with the caption:

Thank you. Thank you. Thank you. Please keep subscribing!! Link in the bio. I love you back. Sheebah | Facebook

Congratulations Sheebah!

