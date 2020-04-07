Now living in the United Kingdom with his family, Andrew Kayemba a.k.a Sizzaman has released a brand new Reggae song dubbed ‘Kimuli’ on which he features Weasel Manizo and King Saha.

Having sorted his differences concerning a fashion design copyright violation with one of the Mayanja brothers, Sizzaman has collaborated with another Mayanja in Weasel on a brand new song titled ‘Kimuli’.

Sizzaman and Weasel have been on several songs together in the past as the former was affiliated to the Goodlyfe crew as it made its name back in the day.

The two combine their Ragga/Dancehall vibes as King Saha relays his smooth vocals to create a magical Reggae piece on this song which could go on to dominate the airwaves.

‘Kimuli’ is translated to mean ‘Flower’. On the song, the trio sings about assurance as a man assures his lover that he is available at anytime she needs him.

The title of the song is still a major issue of confusion as some refer to it as ‘Wendi’ and others ‘Kimuli’. It was captioned as ‘Wendi’ on Radio and Weasel’s YouTube channel and ‘Kimuli’ on Sizzaman’s. Watch it here:

Read Also: Chameleone’s elder brother at war with Sizzaman over fashion design copyright violation