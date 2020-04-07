Suudiman salutes Ykee Benda for opening up studio with his own funds

Most of the time former events promoter Suudi Lukwago alias Suudiman always looks out for ways of how to throw shade at Gagamel CEO Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool.

This time around Suudiman took a jib towards the Wire Wire singer as he was saluting Mpaka Records boss for successfully opening up a studio with his own funds.

In the statement on his socials, Suudiman expressed that he is delighted by Wyclif Tugume a.k.a Ykee Benda’s act compared to Bebe Cool who had to first wait for taxpayer’s money to open his own.

He went ahead and stung Bebe by claiming that he built the worst studio in the history of entertainment.

I am happy for Ykee Benda he started a studio with his own money but Bebe Nduya with the help from the government and taxpayers money worth almost $300,000. He built the worst Garbage studio in the history of Entertainment Suudiman

Read Also: Ykee Benda calls upon Museveni to cane those jogging in crowds