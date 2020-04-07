Like King Kong, Singer Tuff B is beaming with joy as he thumps his chest hard after his advocacy towards Buganda Kingdom to give back to the needy during this COVID-19 quarantine was put into action.

On April 3rd 2020, Singer and Media personality Ssekidde Robert, popularly known as Tuff B, aired out his dissatisfaction with the Buganda Kingdom for failing to arise and help the needy within the Kingdom amidst the Coronavirus scare.

In the message which was shared on his social media platforms, Tuff B urged the Katikkiro of Buganda Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga to mirror the loyalty that people in the Buganda Kingdom have always shown to the Kingdom.

He advised that the Kingdom should give back to needy who are stuck at their homes in obedience to the quarantine and curfew guidelines set by the government to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

It didn’t take long until Buganda Kingdom issued a statement on how it was to commence giving out help in terms of food to those in its need within the Kingdom.

Through a post on his Facebook account, Tuff B shared a screenshot of an excerpt from Bukedde Newspaper’s Facebook page in which it was revealed that Kingdom had decided to provide relief to the needy.

“Era kale obubaka bwatuse Wangala ayi sabbasajja kabaka,” easily translated as “At least my message reached it’s destination. Live long oh King.“ Tuff B | Facebook

Tuff B has the right to celebrate his advocacy, doesn’t he?

