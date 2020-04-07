All of you who have been questioning why singer Edriisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo always keeps the wristband with a Kenyan flag on his arm, question no more.

The actual reason behind his Kenyan wrist strap does not require rocket science for one to understand it.

The Sitya Loss hit singer explains that he always keeps his Kenyan wrist strap on because he was chased from the +256.

The playful Big Talent Entertainment boss opened up about his wrist strap after one of his Twitter followers (@FynstStalker) asked why he was wearing wrist strap with a Kenyan flag rather than one with a Ugandan flag.

Why are you wearing a Kenyan wrist strap not Ugandan? Watuvudemu taata? Fynst Stalker

In quick response, Eddy Kenzo retweeted saying, “Mwangoba” loosely translated as ‘you chased me‘” captioned with laughing emoji’s.

Mwangoba 😅😅 — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) April 5, 2020

The development came in just a few hours after he trashed rumors stating how he had tested positive for COVID-19 in Ivory Coast where he is stuck since President Museveni issued a ban on flights in and out of the country.

